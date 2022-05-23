Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Director Purchases $900,000.00 in Stock

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 100,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,132. Enovix Co. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.98.

Get Enovix alerts:

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on ENVX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Enovix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 507.3% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 852,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 711,800 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the first quarter valued at about $6,680,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Enovix by 52.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,325 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 2.5% in the first quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,066,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,840,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enovix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 157,167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.