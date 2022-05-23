EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Price Target Raised to GBX 47 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnQuest in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th.

ENQUF traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.43. The company had a trading volume of 165,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,933. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.00.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

