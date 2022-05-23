ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ePlus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. ePlus posted earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ePlus will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ePlus.

Several research analysts have commented on PLUS shares. StockNews.com raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

PLUS opened at $55.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.24. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ePlus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ePlus by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ePlus by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

