EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.16 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.90 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Shares of EQT opened at $40.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. EQT has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in EQT in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

