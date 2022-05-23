Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 474.71% from the company’s previous close.

EQ has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

EQ stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 20 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,724. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Equillium has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Equillium ( NASDAQ:EQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equillium will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $25,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium in the 1st quarter worth about $14,009,000. Cota Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equillium by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,597,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after buying an additional 272,749 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 23.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

