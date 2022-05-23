Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $183.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 280.00 to 287.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 340.00 to 400.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 378.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Equinor ASA by 2,643.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Equinor ASA by 220.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $110.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.01. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 16.43%.

Equinor ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.