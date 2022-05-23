Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EQH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.56.

Equitable stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.80. The stock had a trading volume of 140,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,995. Equitable has a twelve month low of $25.73 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.16.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $915,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,988. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

