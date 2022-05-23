Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hanmi Financial Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.73 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.77. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Jonestrading increased their price objective on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $21.75 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.49. The stock has a market cap of $662.66 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $59.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 39.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAFC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,032 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 205,785 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

