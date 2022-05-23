Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRXGet Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report issued on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of HRX opened at C$15.04 on Monday. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$13.46 and a 12-month high of C$19.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92. The stock has a market cap of C$520.35 million and a PE ratio of 18.36.

About Héroux-Devtek (Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.