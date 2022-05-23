Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $8.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.38. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $8.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $9.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $28.62 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PXD. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $266.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $133.73 and a 1-year high of $279.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $7.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,002 shares of company stock worth $25,293,266. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

