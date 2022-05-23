Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monro in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ MNRO opened at $38.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Monro has a 52-week low of $37.49 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.94.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 177.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Monro by 61.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 222,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 84,900 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $1,907,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at $780,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

