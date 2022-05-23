Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nucor Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Nucor in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.47 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nucor’s FY2022 earnings at $25.30 EPS.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share.
Shares of NUE opened at $119.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.72 and a 200-day moving average of $126.22. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,803,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,356,620,000 after purchasing an additional 377,102 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nucor by 9.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,782,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,909,000 after acquiring an additional 406,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.
Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
