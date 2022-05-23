Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.01) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.81 EPS.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

NASDAQ CALT opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $509.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.09. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $33.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALT. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

