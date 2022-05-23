Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May 23rd (ADSK, AEO, ANF, ATHX, AXON, CRI, CVET, DNPUF, FTDR, GLW)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, May 23rd:

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $225.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $39.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $59.00.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to an underperform rating. Bank of America Co. currently has $0.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $120.00 price target on the stock.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $68.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $110.00.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Sumitomo Pharma (OTCMKTS:DNPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $37.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $46.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $13.00.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00.

Hunting (LON:HTG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 310 ($3.82) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 280 ($3.45).

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $145.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Keysight reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2022 results beating both the top-line and bottom-line estimates. The company is witnessing growth in both segments, driven by solid demand for semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor firms are increasingly developing chips based on process technology. Accelerated 5G deployments, 6G-related research applications and investments in 400G/ 800G Ethernet for data centers bode well. Moreover, rising demand for power management applications is a key catalyst for growth. However, the pandemic-induced supply chain disruptions, forex volatility due to international exposure and increasing operating expenses are concerns. Uncertainties related to the trade war with China are likely to remain an overhang. Integration risks due to acquisition binge pose another challenge for the company.”

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $115.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $119.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $73.00 price target on the stock.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $48.00.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $98.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $140.00.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $2.10 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $5.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $55.00.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. They currently have $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TC Energy is a predominantly natural gas pipeline operator with operations spanning Canada, the United States and Mexico. A quality stock with industry leading wide moat assets, TC Energy has a secured portfolio of C$24 billion in growth projects. This should support the company’s stated dividend growth commitment of 3-5% annually in the future. TC Energy’s takeover of its TC PipeLines unit last year has helped it to improve corporate governance and lower cost of capital. However, continued timing and cost overrun issues over large construction projects, plus cancellation of Keystone XL, are major overhangs. Moreover, further share price appreciation will likely be tied to the progress on the debt reduction front, which sits at a massive C$37 billion. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

WPP (NYSE:WPP) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating.

