Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 23rd (AEG, AKRTF, BURBY, CFRUY, CODYY, CRZBY, ELROF, ENQUF, KGSPY, LNDNF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 23rd:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04).

Get Aegon alerts:

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)

had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 150. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($73.96) to €73.00 ($76.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.42) to €11.00 ($11.46).

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.00 ($3.13). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €80.00 ($83.33) to €70.00 ($72.92). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 378 to SEK 407. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79).

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.25) to €1.30 ($1.35). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96).

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.