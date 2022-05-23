Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for May 23rd (AEG, AKRTF, BURBY, CFRUY, CODYY, CRZBY, ELROF, ENQUF, KGSPY, LNDNF)

Posted by on May 23rd, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, May 23rd:

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €5.60 ($5.83) to €5.80 ($6.04).

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 26.00 to 27.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,280 ($28.11) to GBX 1,950 ($24.04).

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 165 to CHF 150. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from €71.00 ($73.96) to €73.00 ($76.04). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €10.00 ($10.42) to €11.00 ($11.46).

Elior Group (OTCMKTS:ELROF) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €3.10 ($3.23) to €3.00 ($3.13). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 34 ($0.42) to GBX 47 ($0.58).

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays PLC from €80.00 ($83.33) to €70.00 ($72.92). The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 378 to SEK 407. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.10) to GBX 180 ($2.22).

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 702 ($8.65) to GBX 632 ($7.79).

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €1.20 ($1.25) to €1.30 ($1.35). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from €4.80 ($5.00) to €4.68 ($4.88). Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 74 ($0.91) to GBX 78 ($0.96).

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 285 ($3.51) to GBX 306 ($3.77).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.