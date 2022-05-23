Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for May 23rd (ALGT, AR, ARNGF, CRZBY, CUBE, DSDVY, DTE, ED, GJNSY, KHNGY)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, May 23rd:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect Allegiant Travel's second-quarter 2022 results to be hurt by escalating fuel costs. ALGT expects fuel price per gallon to be $4.00 in the June quarter. Average fuel cost per gallon (scheduled) surged 65.1% to $3.07 in first-quarter 2022. In March quarter, total operating expenses also surged 93.6% year over year in the first quarter. Such escalating expenses hurt bottom-line growth. However, upbeat air-travel demand bodes well and the carrier expects total operating revenues for the current quarter to move up 28-32% from second-quarter 2019 actuals. Allegiant Travel's fleet modernization initiatives are also encouraging. Allegiant Travel's strong cash balance is also impressive.”

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.32 target price on the stock.

was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$1.50 target price on the stock.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a hold rating to a buy rating.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $52.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $60.00.

DSV A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $142.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a sell rating to a neutral rating. Guggenheim currently has $94.00 price target on the stock.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Kainos Group (OTCMKTS:KNNNF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was upgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $8.00 price target on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $226.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Motorola reported strong first-quarter 2022 results, with adjusted earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is witnessing healthy demand trends in video security, command center software and land mobile radio services, while the demand for professional and commercial radio is rising. It is well poised to benefit from holistic growth initiatives, disciplined capital distribution and a favorable macroeconomic environment. It reiterated its earlier bullish guidance for 2022. However, an adverse currency translation is a headwind as it generates significant revenues from outside the United States. A debt-laden balance sheet and lower cash flow indicate lapses in sound financial management. Also, the pandemic is expected to dent overall demand, undermining its long-term growth potential to some extent.”

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $240.00 target price on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $71.00 target price on the stock.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating. UBS Group AG currently has $240.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $213.00.

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a reduce rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has 155.00 price target on the stock.

Tryg A/S (OTCMKTS:TGVSF) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Truist Financial Co. currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. They currently have $67.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $70.00.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Improvement in demand for railcars is aiding Trinity. Higher delivery volumes and competitive pricing are driving revenues at the Rail Products Group. Mainly due to this tailwind, shares of the company have outperformed its industry in the past year. Trinity’s efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and share buybacks are encouraging. However, Trinity’s operations are being hurt by supply chain disruptions and labor shortages. Reduced profitability in the company’s maintenance services business in the Rail Products Group also dented adjusted operating profit. Weakness at the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group is an added concern. The negativity surrounding the stock is evident from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has been revised downward over the past 60 days.”

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have C$14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $335.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $400.00.

