ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.84-$0.91 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.10-$3.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $64.58 on Monday. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.03 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ESCO Technologies by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

