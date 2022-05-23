Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.75-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.10 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $42.03 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $699.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

