Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Euronav has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Euronav to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Euronav stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,767. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Euronav in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Euronav by 21.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,150 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 9.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 107,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 38.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,859 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

