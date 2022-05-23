Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $428.20 million-$432.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.50 million.Everbridge also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.13–$0.11 EPS.

EVBG opened at $41.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.47.

In other Everbridge news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,474 shares of company stock worth $180,207. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Everbridge by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $14,314,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 68.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 133,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

