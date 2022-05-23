Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.13–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $101.80 million-$102.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $101.88 million.Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.23-$0.27 EPS.

Everbridge stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $100.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.47.

In related news, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $180,207 in the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Everbridge by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Everbridge by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Everbridge by 53.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

