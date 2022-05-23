Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.17 billion to $3.18 billion. Everest Re Group posted sales of $2.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year sales of $12.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.80 billion to $12.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $14.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.15 billion to $14.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.32 by $1.99. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.49 EPS.

RE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In related news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,629,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,395,221,000 after acquiring an additional 237,698 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,341,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,655,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,233,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RE opened at $270.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.47%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

