Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of EVRG stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.12. 7,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,057. Evergy has a 1-year low of $59.46 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.5725 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 65.06%.

In other Evergy news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total value of $44,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 140.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

