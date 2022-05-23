Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

ES has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

NYSE ES traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.16. 10,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874,919. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $78.44 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average is $87.01. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,374 shares of company stock worth $902,881 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

