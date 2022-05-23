EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.30. EVO Payments posted earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on EVOP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVOP. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in EVO Payments by 13,523.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of EVO Payments by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOP opened at $22.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $30.46.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

