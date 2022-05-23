Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.83 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) will report sales of $36.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $36.27 million and the highest is $37.30 million. Evolus posted sales of $26.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year sales of $150.76 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.80 million to $152.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $212.09 million, with estimates ranging from $192.50 million to $224.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.24. Evolus had a negative net margin of 58.28% and a negative return on equity of 80.20%. The business had revenue of $33.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EOLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, CMO Crystal Muilenburg sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $63,196.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lauren P. Silvernail sold 52,015 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total transaction of $646,026.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,311.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,220 shares of company stock worth $2,041,897 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,863,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,096 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $13,792,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $10,249,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Evolus by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,084,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,833,000 after buying an additional 750,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Evolus by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,317,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,085,000 after buying an additional 636,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

EOLS opened at $12.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Evolus has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $14.34.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

