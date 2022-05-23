Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Evolution Petroleum has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:EPM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.61. 116,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,829. Evolution Petroleum has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum ( NYSEAMERICAN:EPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolution Petroleum will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Stash sold 4,870 shares of Evolution Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $26,979.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 609.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,896 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

