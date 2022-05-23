Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $36.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.24.

Evoqua Water Technologies ( NYSE:AQUA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, Director Nick Bhambri sold 87,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $3,950,856.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,326.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,536,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,313,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,582 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,001,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 371.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,190,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,918,000 after purchasing an additional 937,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

