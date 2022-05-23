Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Vertical Research lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. Exelon has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,255.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock worth $1,405,947 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

