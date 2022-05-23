Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.26. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EXC opened at $47.15 on Monday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

EXC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Exelon news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

