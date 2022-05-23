Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.26 Million

Brokerages predict that Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) will report sales of $101.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.60 million and the highest is $105.10 million. Fastly reported sales of $85.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year sales of $413.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $406.50 million to $421.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $481.70 million, with estimates ranging from $464.90 million to $500.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastly.

Get Fastly alerts:

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Fastly has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. Corporate insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,467,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,659,000 after acquiring an additional 396,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fastly by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,867,000 after acquiring an additional 249,398 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Fastly by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastly by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastly (FSLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.