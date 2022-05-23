Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Piper Sandler

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $113.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 207.36% from the company’s previous close.

FATE has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,348,516.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,105,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,779,000 after buying an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753,639 shares in the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

