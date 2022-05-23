Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.58. 3,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 341,208.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,998,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

