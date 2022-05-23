Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) PT Lowered to GBX 2,000

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,250 ($27.74) to GBX 2,000 ($24.65) in a report released on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.35) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.72) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 1,650 ($20.34) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($37.72) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fevertree Drinks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.03).

LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,572.46 ($19.38) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.43 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,731.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,155.96. Fevertree Drinks has a 12 month low of GBX 1,451 ($17.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,871 ($35.39). The company has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.18.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

