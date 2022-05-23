Financial Review: BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) vs. Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get BankUnited alerts:

This table compares BankUnited and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BankUnited $1.09 billion 2.96 $414.98 million $4.25 9.31 Axos Financial $723.12 million 2.91 $215.71 million $3.91 9.03

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Axos Financial. Axos Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BankUnited, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.3% of BankUnited shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of BankUnited shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BankUnited and Axos Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BankUnited 3 2 2 0 1.86 Axos Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

BankUnited currently has a consensus price target of $47.14, indicating a potential upside of 19.17%. Given BankUnited’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Axos Financial.

Risk & Volatility

BankUnited has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BankUnited and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BankUnited 35.89% 12.61% 1.07% Axos Financial 32.23% 16.41% 1.61%

Summary

BankUnited beats Axos Financial on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, commercial credit cards, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated through a network of 63 banking centers located in 13 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

About Axos Financial (Get Rating)

Axos Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts. It also provides single family, multifamily, and commercial mortgage loans; commercial real estate secured loans; commercial and industrial non-real estate, asset-backed, lines of credit, and term loans; automobile loans; fixed rate term unsecured loans; and other loans, such as structure settlements, small business administration consumer loans, and securities-backed loans. In addition, the company offers ACH origination, wire transfer, commercial check printing, business bill pay and account transfer; remote deposit capture, mobile deposit, lockbox, merchant, and online payment portal; concierge banking; mobile and text messaging banking; and payment services, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital wallets. Further, it provides disclosed clearing services; back-office services, such as record keeping, trade reporting, accounting, general back-office support, securities and margin lending, reorganization assistance, and custody of securities; and financing to brokerage customers. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.