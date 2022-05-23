Financial Survey: Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) versus First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN)

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) and First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

Get Northrim BanCorp alerts:

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrim BanCorp 24.81% 13.81% 1.25% First Northern Community Bancorp 25.26% 9.46% 0.74%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northrim BanCorp and First Northern Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrim BanCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Northern Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Northrim BanCorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northern Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Northrim BanCorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of First Northern Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northrim BanCorp and First Northern Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrim BanCorp $136.87 million 1.67 $37.52 million $5.26 7.45 First Northern Community Bancorp $55.04 million 2.40 $14.19 million $0.98 9.68

Northrim BanCorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Northern Community Bancorp. Northrim BanCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Northern Community Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northrim BanCorp beats First Northern Community Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, individual retirement and money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and business sweep accounts. It also provides short and medium-term commercial loans, commercial credit lines, construction and real estate loans, and consumer loans, as well as short-term working capital. In addition, the company offers other services comprising consumer and business online banking, mobile app, and mobile deposits; and debit and credit cards. Further, it provides mobile web and text banking, consumer online account opening, personal finance, online documents, consumer debit cards, business debit cards, my rewards for consumer debit cards, retail lockbox, card control, business employee purchase cards, home equity advantage access cards, telebanking, and automated teller services. Additionally, the company offers personalized checks at account opening, overdraft protection from a savings account, commercial drive-up banking, automatic transfer and payment, People Pay, external transfer, Bill Pay, wire transfer, direct payroll deposit, electronic tax payment, Automated Clearing House origination and receipt, remote deposit capture, account reconciliation and positive pay, merchant, cash management, annuity, and long term investment portfolio products and services. It also provides investment advisory, trust, wealth management, factoring, and mortgage brokerage services. As of January 28, 2022, the company operated 17 branches in Anchorage, the Matanuska Valley, Soldotna, Juneau, Fairbanks, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Anchorage, Alaska.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises of commercial, commercial real estate, agriculture, residential mortgage, residential construction, and consumer loans. The company also offers credit cards; investment and brokerage services; alternative investment products, and fiduciary and other financial services; and equipment leasing, merchant card processing, payroll, and international banking services through third parties. In addition, it provides issues cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes rental, and other customary banking services. The company operates eleven full-service branches located in the cities of Auburn, Davis, Dixon, Fairfield, Rancho Cordova, Roseville, Sacramento, Vacaville, West Sacramento, Winters, and Woodland; a satellite banking office inside a retirement community in the city of Davis; a residential mortgage loan office in Davis; and a commercial loan office in the Contra Costa County city of Walnut Creek. First Northern Community Bancorp was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Dixon, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrim BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrim BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.