First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Sells $55,202.00 in Stock

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) Director Patrick J. Fehring sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $55,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,914,026.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of First Merchants stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.55. 244,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,820. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 1 year low of $37.67 and a 1 year high of $47.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. First Merchants had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $128.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after buying an additional 426,862 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $15,517,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Merchants by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,251 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,686,000 after buying an additional 231,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Merchants in the first quarter valued at about $8,623,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on FRME. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

