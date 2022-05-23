FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Cut to $51.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.44.

Shares of FirstEnergy stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,033. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.14.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

