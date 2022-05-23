Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 1,800 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,931,723.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total value of $1,087,400.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,610 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total value of $676,599.60.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $94.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,292,020. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.52 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $80.52 and a one year high of $211.68.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 6.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.6% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Five9 by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Five9 from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Five9 from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.90.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

