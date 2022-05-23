Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 105.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 276.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FVRR opened at $38.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.58.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Fiverr International will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.