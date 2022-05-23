FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.80-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $805.00 million-$825.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $781.36 million.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.45-$15.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FLT traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,662. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.35.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after purchasing an additional 143,180 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 429,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,855,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,542,000 after buying an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,665,000 after buying an additional 48,582 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

