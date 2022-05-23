FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-$15.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.33 billion-$3.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.26 billion.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.90 EPS.

Shares of FLT traded up $4.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,662. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $282.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $789.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 28.97%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter valued at $336,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

