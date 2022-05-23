FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 33,064 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FPAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FlexShopper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

