FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Acquires 33,064 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,714,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,174.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
FPAY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 19,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,667. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.84. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.45.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FlexShopper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FlexShopper (FPAY)
