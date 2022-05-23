Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.29 billion-$4.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.33 billion.

NYSE FND traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. TheStreet downgraded Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.23.

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Floor & Decor by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

