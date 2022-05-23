Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

NYSE:FLO opened at $26.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.44. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.87.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

