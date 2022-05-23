Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Fluor stock opened at $26.04 on Monday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.96, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.72%. Fluor’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Fluor from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluor from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director James T. Hackett bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $763,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,981.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fluor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,347 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.