Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 118.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ:FHTX traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,380. The company has a market capitalization of $474.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.13. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $14.03.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.03). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 118.78% and a negative net margin of 2,124.94%. The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $949,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $152,000. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,866,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 36.0% in the first quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

