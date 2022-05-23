Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target Lowered to $33.00 at B. Riley

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FL. Argus downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $58.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Foot Locker stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $38.67. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 663.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,118 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,756 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

