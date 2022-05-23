Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $24.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 22.93% from the stock’s current price.

FL has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.22.

Shares of FL stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $31.14. 47,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,605. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

