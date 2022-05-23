Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) PT Raised to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.46% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Shares of FL stock opened at $31.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after acquiring an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 9.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Foot Locker by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,857 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Foot Locker by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,333 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.